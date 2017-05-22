Gambia: Magistrate Acquits, Discharge Two in a Row As Prosecution Fails to Prove the Case

In a row last week, Magistrate F. Darboe of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court acquitted and discharged two men who were facing charges before her for what she called prosecution's failure to prove their cases beyond reasonable doubt as required by law.

Since the advent of free and independent judiciary in The Gambia beginning last January, many Magistrates' Courts have been acquitting and discharging accused persons for what they referred to as prosecutors' lack of evidence against them. Police prosecution units are now losing cases in court more than before.

Magistrate Darboe acquitted Nuha Manneh and Modou Lamin Jammeh, saying the difference in the narration of events by the prosecution witnesses were not one to be taken lightly. These contradictions, she said had gotten into the root of the charge against the accused persons.

"Where testimonies of prosecution witnesses show contradictions that are substantial and fundamental to the main issue, then such testimonies are fatal to the prosecution's case," the magistrate said. She said the court held that the prosecution evidence was unreliable and incapable of being acted upon.

In Modou Lamin Jammeh's case, the magistrate said the prosecution called only one witness in support of its case. She said she was baffled that the prosecution brought only one witness who did not even witness the alleged offence. "What is there to be determined by this court? What kind of a conviction can such gibberish evidence sustain?" she asked.

Magistrate Darboe said her court would not entertain such a case, saying if it did, it would be a daft application of the law and a blatant mockery of the already established criminal legal system.

She said her court is not a court of prosecutorial cat and mouse chase and it shall not be treated as one. "There is absolutely no case before this court and I see no reason to hold the accused at bay or waste the court's time and state resources over unconscionable charges," she stated.