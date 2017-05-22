Gambia: Penyem SS School Graduates Over 300 Student

At least 373 students have recently graduated at Penyem Upper and Technical Senior Secondary School in Kombo Central District of West Coast Region.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Senior Education Officials, parents, students as well as cross section of the communities.

Speaking at the event, the Principal of the school, Gibi Bah spoke on the significance of the forum.

He added that during the year under review, the grade nine alone registered 152 candidates, out which 142 passed. "The best score of Grade 12 last year for the first time in the history of the school was aggregate 8. We are happy that our children are no longer going to the city to go to school because the school is offering them with the required quality education they need. I can assured you that with the continued commitment of the staff and students, years to come this particular school will be serving the government, NGO, Philanthropist among others in different capacity," he added.

The school principal in his address, also highlighted lack of enough classroom, perimeter fence, and a staff quarters as the major challenge confronting the school.

For his part the guest speaker of the occasion Malang Kuyateh also spoke on the importance of the occasion.

According to him, education is crucial to national development and vital to human and economic development. He called on the graduates to continue on pursuing their education in order to become good ambassadors of the country.

The ceremony ended in a prizes presentation.

Haddy L Mboob the outgoing head girl of Penyem Upper and Technical Senior School was named the best graduate.