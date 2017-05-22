Gambia: BSC Resigns After Imminent Impeachment Threat

Briakama Sports Committee under the Karalang Jatta-led executive has resigned after an imminent impeachment threat by the teams' representatives. However, an interim committee has been installed.

The committee was sent a letter to resign before Friday 19th May or face impeachment.

The teams' representatives on Sunday converged for a meeting to install in an interim committee for a period of one year, according the chairman of the interim committee, Assan Darboe.

The reasons raised by the interim committee Secretary General Jerreh Manneh on the issue of the BSC resignation include the committee's inability to register Brikama Utd in the CaF competition, concentration on football only, lack of renovating the football pitch, late payment of salaries to Brikama United and the relegation of Brikama United female team.

Assan Darboe has been selected as the chairman of the interim committee and Jerreh Manneh as his secretary general. Lamin Fatty is also selected as the public relations officer.

Assan Darboe promised to make things right for development of sports in the town. He also promised to called the former presidents of the town's sports committee to tap ideas from them to restore everything including reconciliation among the camps.

The Karang Jatta executive was controversially installed in office in June 2015.