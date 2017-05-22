Gambia: Babucarr Badjie's Alleged D33 Million Theft Case Suffers Successive Setback

The alleged D33 Million theft trial against Babucarr Badjie, a former finance officer of the Associated Pre-Mix Oil Company has suffered successive setbacks at the Kanifing Magistrates' Court.

Badjie's case was under police prosecutors but at the last hearing, the presiding Magistrate Hilary Abeke ordered the state, through the director of public prosecution to take over the case.

Magistrate Abeke took that decision following the prosecuting officer, ASP Fadera's declaration of his fear to continue prosecuting the case on the grounds that he had been receiving death threat from Mr. Badjie's sympathizers.

However, the state has since last month never appeared to prosecute the case that has suffered more than a year with Mr. Badjie still in remand. His family members are always seen in court even though he has since not been brought to court.

The police prison escorts who spoke to me said it is no more their responsibility to bring Mr. Badjie to court hence the case is no more with the police, but one of them said the case can't change unless the state writes to the Inspector General of Police for their service.

Mr. Badjie is standing trial on a count of stealing D33M from his former employer, an allegation he denied.