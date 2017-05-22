22 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: O.j. Appeals to Turkey's Govt. to Invest in Gambia's Agriculture Sector

By Madi S. Njie

Omar Jallow, alias O.J., and The Gambia's Agriculture minister has called on the Turkey's government and African partners to come and invest in Gambia's Agriculture Industry in order to promote and improve agriculture sector.

Speaking during a meeting with Faruk Celik, Turkey's Food and Agriculture minister during his recent trip to Turkey, Minister Jallow said agriculture is the main stay of The Gambian economy with 70 percent of the population involved in agriculture. He also invited Turkish private investors to invest in the agricultural sector and in the value chain by forming partnerships so as to attract Gambian youth into agriculture.

The minister specifically requested for assistance from the Turkish government in provision of fertilizer, milling and threshing machines.

James F. Gomez, minister of Fisheries, Water Resources and National Assembly Matters thanked the Turkish minister of Food, Agriculture and Livestock for inviting the Gambian delegation.

He elaborated on the difficulties confronting the fisheries sector and therefore, requested for assistance in key areas of maritime surveillance, preservation and storage facilities including post-harvest losses.

Faruk Celik, Turkey's minister of Food, Agriculture and Livestock promised that a technical delegation would visit The Gambia to assess the requests in order to identify areas where cooperation can be done.

Mr. Celik assured the Gambian ministers of agriculture and fisheries that the Turkish business men would be part of the delegation, while urging The Gambia government to create the enabling environment for future investment.

