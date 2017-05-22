Gambia: Interior FC Crowns FF, Women's League Champions

The Female Security team, Interior FC on Saturday were crowned champions of both Women's League and FF Cup Champions after finishing top of the Women's League as well as beating Immigration 3-0 in the FF Cup Final played at the Serekunda East Mini-Stadium.

The Interior female side has broken a record after clinching the double last year and retaining it again this year. This triumphs have shown that The Interior female team has dominated country's female football tournament for the past two seasons, while their male still languishing at the bottom of the male Second Division League after relegating some years ago from the First Division.

Jabou Jobarteh's brace in the 33 seconds of the first half and 4th minutes have killed the spirit of Immigration as they conceded two early goals, while Isa Saidykhan's 42nd minute finisher has made a convincing 3-0 win for the record breaker, the Interior FC.

Coming into the final, the champions Interior eliminated Gambia Armed Forces 2-0 in the semifinal, while the runners up Immigration also eliminated Red Scorpions FC following an away goal in the return leg.

As winners, Interior FC was awarded medals, giant trophy and a cash prize of D75, 000, while runners up, Immigration were also awarded medals and a consolation prize of D50, 000.

Speaking in an interview with reporters, Mariama Bom Sowe, head coach of the champions Interior FC, has expressing delights for winning the double; while thanking the Almighty Allah for making them retaining both the league and the FF Cup trophies.

She said that, Interior is a team that has all the support from the Inspector General of Police coming down to the last dumper in the police, adding that has been the case as they always go extra-miles to give them what they want.

"I am not surprised winning Immigration in the final, because actually I was expecting over five goals but unfortunately we scored three", she said, noting that Immigration is not their problem.

According to her, coming to this final, they really prepared their team both physically and mentally to grab this trophy, while hailing the runners up Immigration for showing a respectable performance.

The coach for the double trophies called on Interior Technical Department to go back and put their house in order so that next time they can able to make it.

The president of The Gambia Football Federation, Lamin Kaba Bajo expressed delights in the standard of the FF Cup Final match as well as the performance of both teams, noting that this was a great improvement shown by both teams.

"If you look at the few matches I watched, and the feedback I have, is really been manifested during this final. Really the organisation has improved, and importantly it has manifested in this final", he said, while hoping for the development of women football in the country.

In their efforts to develop the female league in the country as well developing the Women's League particular, the president noted that they have started assisting clubs and also giving 100% sponsorship to the female league, adding that they also gave a preparatory assistance to all the female clubs at the beginning of the league season.