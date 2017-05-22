Gambia: Gen. Sulayman Badjie, Eight Other Soldiers Charged for Beheading American Citizens

General Sulayman Badjie, a former chief of Republican National Guard -RNG- of Gambia's former president, Yahya Jammeh's regime has been charged, alongside eight soldiers for their alleged participation in the murder of Ebou Jobe and Alhagie Mamud Ceesay, who were reported to be Americas citizens.

Charged in absentia before Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie at the Banjul Magistrates' Court last Thursday, General Sulayman Badjie, Colonel Solo Bojang, Lt. Nuha Badjie, Major Momodou Jarju, Captain Mustapha Sanneh, Captain Michael Jatta, Staff Sergeant Sulayman Sambou SBN, WO1 Nfansu Nyabally and Corporal Saikouba Jarju are accused on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Prosecutors accused the nine men of unlawfully conspiring amongst themselves to wit commit murder some times in the month of June, 2013 at Kanilai. With malice aforethought, they are also accused of unlawfully causing the death of Ebou Jobe and Alhagie Mamud Ceesay by beheading them with a machete on the same day and place.

When the case was mentioned, the prosecuting officer, Inspector Saja Sanyang applied for the court to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of all the accused persons and for the matter to be transferred to the High Court as the proper jurisdiction to try the matter.

Magistrate Janneh-Njie granted his application and ordered for the immediate arrest of the accused persons where ever they are seen and be brought to court. She also transferred the case to the High Court.