Congo-Kinshasa: Explainer - What's Driving the Deadly Conflict in the DRC?

A conflict between the DRC's armed forced and a militia calling itself Kamuina Nsapu has sent 20,000 refugees across the border into Angola. But who is Kamuina Nsapu? And what set off the fighting in this previously peaceful region? By KRISTEN VAN SCHIE.

Four months before a Congolese traditional leader and eight of his followers were killed in a gun battle with police - sparking a conflict that would kill hundreds - Jean-Pierre Mpandi was simply one of thousands of immigrants from across the continent living and working in South Africa.

Here, according to media reports, he was a doctor, husband and father-of-three.

But back in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he was the Kamuina Nsapu, chief of a cluster of villages in the Kasai-Central province sharing a sliver of a border with neighbouring Angola.

It was a role Mpandi had never fully taken up.

Despite being named his uncle's successor circa 2011, Mpandi had not been officially recognised by the government as the new chief.

Instead, he was seen as an opposition-leaning troublemaker.

Months later - with Mpandi long dead and the government negotiating with his family over demands for an exhumation and traditional burial - deputy prime...