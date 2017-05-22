18 May 2017

South Africa: Analysis - As Culture Wars Intensify, Some White Afrikaners Push Back

There's something in the air. From private militias to private prosecutions, a certain segment of white Afrikaners are pushing back against perceived (or actual) threats to their lives, language and culture. They may not have political power, but there is still one tool: money, used to bolster groups like Afriforum and Solidarity, fund or defend legal actions such as the current school religion case being heard by the Johannesburg High Court, and punish businesses like Spur. By REBECCA DAVIS.

To find evidence that deep discontent is brewing in some white Afrikaans quarters in South Africa, you don't have to spend very much time online. On Facebook in particular, pages abound with comment after comment expressing a profound sense that theirs is a community under siege: the victims of a government which has deserted them, a media which doesn't hear them, and a liberal justice system consistently failing to uphold the rights of a conservative worldview.

In the perceived absence of support from any state institutions, such Afrikaners are building increasingly powerful private bodies to lobby for their interests. The most high-profile example of this in the last year was Afriforum's January announcement that it had recruited state prosecutor Gerrie Nel...

