South Africa: Arts and Culture Hosts Colloquia to Celebrate Africa Month, 22 May to 14 Jun

As part of Africa Month celebrations, the Department of Arts and Culture will conduct a series of colloquia under the theme, "The Year of OR Tambo: Building a Better Africa and a Better World" to celebrate the legacy of OR Tambo and to promote African Unity. A panel comprising of leading minds in the country and the continent has been assembled to deliberate on issues of decolonization, given the lingering legacy of colonialism and apartheid, especially that in recent years there has been an upsurge in thinking about decolonisation especially by younger generations and also in the context of our quest for radical socio-economic and cultural transformation.

Termed, A Festival of Ideas, the colloquia programme will be graced by experts, scholars, public intellectuals, authors, novelists, filmmakers, poet and activists poets such as Prof Horace Campbell from Syracuse University in the USA and also the Kwame Nkrumah Institute in Ghana, Prof Zakes Mda and Dr Wally Serote, alongside Tsitsi Dangarembga from Zimbabwe, Odia Ofeimun from Nigeria amongst others, will be participating in discussions and readings around the country. This year's discussion programme also looks at the importance of narratives for a reading nation and the crafting of stories for the African child. Therefore we will be joined by 7 year old author, Michelle Nkamankeng, alongside other authors of children's books.

"The 2017 Africa Month colloquia will seek to create discussion platforms for South Africans especially local communities and younger generations to engage into a conversation within the broader theme of decolonisation especially in the context of our quest for radical socio-economic and cultural transformation agenda," said Minister Mthethwa.

On the 23rd of May at the Center For the Book in Cape at 19:00, the Minister of Arts and Culture will be joined Prof Pitika Ntuli, Sindiwe Magona, Tsitsi Dangarembga, Odia Ofeimun, Prof Zakes Mda, Harry Garuba, (South Africa / Nigeria), Diane Ferrus, (South Africa) and Michelle Nkamankeng to discuss topical issues on Celebrating the legacy of Pan-Africanism and youth literary culture.

Minister Mthethwa will also deliver his budget vote prior to the programme in Parliament at 16:15. The budget vote is a public account of the work the department has undertaken over the past financial year and the plans for the current financial year.

Colloquia programme is scheduled as follows:

1). 22 May 2017: North West University, Mafikeng at 18:00 - 20:00

Topic: Sipho Seepe will chair discussion on: African narratives on decolonisation. Panelists: Prof Kole Omotoso; Prof Mokong Mapadimeng; Prof Muxe Nkondo

2). 22 May 2017: Luthuli Museum, Groutville, KZN at 10:00

Topic: Yaa Ashantewaa will chair discussion on: Crafting Stories for the African Child: Exploring African narratives. Panelists: Prof Zakes Mda; Mathabo Kunene; Michelle Nkwankeng; Kgothato Maditse.

3). 23 May 2017: Centre for the Book, Cape Town

Topic: Prof Pitika Ntuli will chair discussion on: Black insiders and culture outsiders: Celebrating the legacy of Pan- Africanism and youth literary culture. Panelists: Sindiwe Magona; Tsitsi Dangarembga (Zimbabwe); Odia Ofeimun; (Nigeria); Prof Zakes Mda; Harry Garuba (South Africa / Nigeria); Diane Ferrus (South Africa) Michelle Nkamankeng.

4). 26 May 2017: Steve Biko Centre, Kingwilliamstown

Topic: Nomhle Nkonyeni will chair discussion on: Speaking nothing but the truth: theatre and freedom. Panelists: Nomhle Nkonyeni; Dr Zakes Mda; Odia Ofeimun; Kole Omotoso.

5). 27 May 2017: Durban University of Technology, Durban

Topic: Prof Horace Campbell will chair keynote lecture on: Building a Better Africa and a Better world. Panelists: Prof Pitika Ntuli; Prof Thandwa Mthembu; Odia Ofeimun; Prof Muxe Nkondo; Mathabo Kunene.

6). 30 May 2017: Kuruman Community Hall, Northern Cape

Topic: Dr Wally Serote will chair discussion on: African wisdom in a modern world (In honour of Living Legend Credo Mutwa). Panelists: Letta Mbuli; Prof Catherine Odora Hoppers; Dianne Ferrus.

7). 30 May 2017: War Museum, Bloemfontein.

Topic: Prof Kole Omotoso will chair discussion on: Pan-Africanism: AU Agenda 2063: Rise Africa Rise. Panelists: Professor Angelo Fick; Prof Horace Campbell; Amb: Febe Potgieter-Gqubule; Adv Sipho Manthula.

8). 31 May 2017: Soshanguve, Pretoria

Topic: Nathalia Molebatsi will facilitate Frelimo Readings on: Creative Africa 1: Reading and Q&A. Panelists: Nathalia Molebatsi; Dr Don Mattera; Dr Wally Serote; Odia Ofeimun; Prof Kole Omotoso.

9). 13 & 14 June 2017 : Hillbrow Theatre and Joburg Theatre, Soweto Theatre, Johannesburg

Topic: Keynote Lecture by Claudia Rankine: Black Lives Matter and readings. Panelists: Claudia Rankine; Mandla Langa; Raks Seakhoa

Issued by: Department of Arts and Culture