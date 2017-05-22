18 May 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Unlearning Toxic Behaviour

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Kenneth Diole

Over the past couple of weeks we have seen horrific gender-based violence, in particular rape, hit the front pages of papers. We gasped as a nation in shock at the brutal death of Karabo Mokoena, the numerous cases of kidnapping of young women, and the gang-rape of a 22-year-old pregnant women by 11 men. These incidents, among thousands of others, require of us to re-analyse a few critical social values that we lack as a society, and for us to address the ongoing violent culture that permeates South Africa.

According to Statistics South Africa, only one in nine rape cases is reported to the police. This, coupled with the fact that 38% of men have admitted to having forced themselves sexually on a woman, creates a worrisome picture.

For us to understand and thus effectively deal with this crisis, we need to have an in-depth understanding of the teaching or lack thereof that has led to such a violent culture. I posit that at the foundation are four key issues that have allowed this.

First, whether we admit it or not, many men hold a number of patriarchal and misogynistic views against women. This in turn leads to a sense...

South Africa

Why Dlamini-Zuma Is Unlikely to Be South Africa's Next President

While South African President Jacob Zuma is doing all in his power to ensure his pick -- his ex-wife Nkosazana… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.