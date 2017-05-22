South Africa: Unlearning Toxic Behaviour

analysis

Over the past couple of weeks we have seen horrific gender-based violence, in particular rape, hit the front pages of papers. We gasped as a nation in shock at the brutal death of Karabo Mokoena, the numerous cases of kidnapping of young women, and the gang-rape of a 22-year-old pregnant women by 11 men. These incidents, among thousands of others, require of us to re-analyse a few critical social values that we lack as a society, and for us to address the ongoing violent culture that permeates South Africa.

According to Statistics South Africa, only one in nine rape cases is reported to the police. This, coupled with the fact that 38% of men have admitted to having forced themselves sexually on a woman, creates a worrisome picture.

For us to understand and thus effectively deal with this crisis, we need to have an in-depth understanding of the teaching or lack thereof that has led to such a violent culture. I posit that at the foundation are four key issues that have allowed this.

First, whether we admit it or not, many men hold a number of patriarchal and misogynistic views against women. This in turn leads to a sense...