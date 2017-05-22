South Africa: Bheki's Ordinary People - Violence Against Women Is Sadly Commonplace

analysis

The brutal deaths or attacks of several young women and girls over the past few weeks has shocked and sparked outrage among the public but as our interviews show, gender-based violence is all too common with many young women either being victims themselves or knowing someone who has. By BHEKI C SIMELANE.

Sibongile Mofokeng, 20, Johannesburg

"I feel very unsafe, but it gets worse at night compared to during the day. But there is no safe period really. Two weeks ago my friends and I evaded a group of guys chasing us in Protea Glen one night as we returned from buying drinks. One of us raised the alarm as she saw them running towards us. They gave up the chase when we approached a bright area where they could be seen. In 2013 a pregnant friend was killed by her boyfriend after she tried to break up with him. I don't think there is anything that we can do to make us safe. Nothing. Police are there, well occasionally. Even then, they hardly get any work done except to follow the 'china man' and solicit bribes. The CPF is also not effective. I think in this country women will...