22 May 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Securocracy, Parliament Edition - Where the Ceilings Have Eyes

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Cameras amid the National Assembly light fittings trained on MPs. Police detectives contravening the law, and sanctity of Parliament, in pursuit of a minister's complaint over a tweet. And another round of rumours on the parliamentary grapevine over whether or not Parliament's top administrator really has the security clearance for the job. Beneath the veneer of the people's Parliament, the institution appears to be unravelling. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Four police investigators from Gauteng arrived unannounced at Parliament on Friday, wanting to take a warning statement from DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen over his 18 March tweet, "My money's on [State Security Minister David] Mahlobo and the kak-handed SSA [State Security Agency]. Signal jammer, imaginary social media villains and inept break-ins. Intimidation of the judiciary".

By simply pitching up, the SAPS officials contravened the 2004 Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act. Sections 4 and 5 of that law require anyone, including the Sheriff of the Court, to obtain the explicit permission of the presiding officers before coming to Parliament.

According to Section 5, "A person may not within the precincts (a) execute or serve or tender for service any summons, subpoena or other process... without the express...

South Africa

Why Dlamini-Zuma Is Unlikely to Be South Africa's Next President

While South African President Jacob Zuma is doing all in his power to ensure his pick -- his ex-wife Nkosazana… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.