South Africa: Securocracy, Parliament Edition - Where the Ceilings Have Eyes

Cameras amid the National Assembly light fittings trained on MPs. Police detectives contravening the law, and sanctity of Parliament, in pursuit of a minister's complaint over a tweet. And another round of rumours on the parliamentary grapevine over whether or not Parliament's top administrator really has the security clearance for the job. Beneath the veneer of the people's Parliament, the institution appears to be unravelling. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Four police investigators from Gauteng arrived unannounced at Parliament on Friday, wanting to take a warning statement from DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen over his 18 March tweet, "My money's on [State Security Minister David] Mahlobo and the kak-handed SSA [State Security Agency]. Signal jammer, imaginary social media villains and inept break-ins. Intimidation of the judiciary".

By simply pitching up, the SAPS officials contravened the 2004 Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act. Sections 4 and 5 of that law require anyone, including the Sheriff of the Court, to obtain the explicit permission of the presiding officers before coming to Parliament.

According to Section 5, "A person may not within the precincts (a) execute or serve or tender for service any summons, subpoena or other process... without the express...