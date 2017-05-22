21 May 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cape Town's Water Crisis - Is This the Deadliest Failure of the DA Government?

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: City of Cape Town Residents Face More Stringent Water Restrictions
analysis By Yonela Diko

When the City of Cape Town was asked by an environmental writer in July 2009, "How long will Cape Town's water supplies last?", the city responded that the the Berg River Dam will provide enough water until 2020. Posed with the same question, the national Department of Water and Environment Affairs said the city will run into shortages by 2012. What might the City have done had they listened?

Clive Justus, then Cape Town mayoral committee member for utility services, took issue with the comments by the National Department of Water Affairs, published in the Cape Times in July 2009, that the Berg River Dam's supplies would last until 2012, by which time water demand would meet supplies. "It should be noted that the recently constructed Berg River Dam will extend the need for implementation of further new water projects to about 2020 and not 2012, as stated in the article," Justus said.

However, Water and Environment Affairs stuck to its story that if Cape Town did not start using less water than it does now, it would run into shortages by 2012. Then deputy director general Helgard Muller said the latest information from the department's water resources planning section...

More on This

Western Cape Declared Disaster Zone Over Drought

The Western Cape government has declared the entire province a disaster zone in order to deal with the ongoing drought,… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.