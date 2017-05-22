South Africa: North West Legislature Meets On Community Policing Forum, 23 May

While South African President Jacob Zuma is doing all in his power to ensure his pick -- his ex-wife Nkosazana… Read more »

The CPF board will also brief the Committee and department on their working relations with the South African Police Services which include challenges; achievements and measures in place to address such challenges.

On 23 May 2017, the North West Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Public Works, Roads, Transport and Community Safety will hold an oversight meeting with the Department of Community Safety and Transport Management; the provincial management of South African Police Services in the North West Province and the board of Provincial Community Policing Forum (CPF) over the current status quo of the CPF in Legislature Committee Room 2 at 10h00.

