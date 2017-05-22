South Africa: SABC - No Silver Lining At Disciplinary Hearing for Hlaudi

analysis

SABC lawyers have argued that Hlaudi Motsoeneng should immediately be dismissed, saying he was "grossly insubordinate" and had deliberately drawn negative attention towards the SABC. Motsoeneng, who was appearing before a disciplinary hearing on Thursday, tried once again, unsuccessfully, to stall proceedings, saying he had applied to the CCMA to have his case heard and that process would make the disciplinary redundant. Could this be the last kicks of a dying horse? By GREG NICOLSON.

Hlaudi Motsoeneng, the former Chief Operating Officer of the public broadcaster, has for years faced potential charges, but only once a new SABC interim board was appointed has he faced a legitimate challenge from within the public broadcaster. His survival looks more tenuous than ever.

Arguing for the public broadcaster, Anton Myburgh, who took over from Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, said Motsoeneng had deliberately drawn negative attention towards the SABC. "He was grossly insubordinate," said Myburgh. "The hallmark of gross insubordination is conduct that inexcusably undermines the authority of management, that's precisely what he did."

Motsoeneng has been charged by the SABC with breaching the terms of his suspension. He has been suspended since the Western Cape High Court last year ruled his appointment as group executive...