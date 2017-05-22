Ethiopia: Nation Secures U.S.$190 Million for Health SDGs Performance

Ethiopia and World Bank yesterday signed financial agreement amounting to 190 million USD in the form of loan and grant to finance the implementation of the Health Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) for Result Program.

The program aimed at improving the delivery and use of a comprehensive package of maternal and child health services.

The agreement was signed by Finance and Economic Cooperation Minister Dr. Abraham Tekeste and WB Country Director for Ethiopia Carolyn Turk.

On the occasion, Dr. Abraham said the agreement is in line with Ethiopia's Health Sector Development Programs/HSDP/ that have always placed emphasis on improving the delivery and use of a comprehensive package of maternal and child health services.

The minister indicated that the agreement has also a role in advancing the country's achievements towards health SDGs.

He said: "The additional financing will support the Health Sector Transformation Plan (HSTP) 2015-2020, aimed at improving equity, coverage and utilization of essential health services, quality of health care and enhance implementation capacity of the health sector at all levels of the system."

From the stated sum, some 20 million USD is granted to support the Ethiopian Federal Vital Events Registration Agency to build a civil registration and vital statistics system.

For her part, WB Country Director Carolyn Turk said the agreement brings WB's support to the government of Ethiopia to four billion USD within three years.

The director indicated that Ethiopia's health sector success in general and improving the delivery and use of maternal and child health services in particular is a factor for the country to get additional finance.

She said: " Ethiopia has achieved considerable progress in the health sector and we have seen a number of health indicators improved in the time of the financing."

The director further noted that WB is desirous of working closely with Ethiopia for better nutrition outcomes.