19 May 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Nation Secures U.S.$190 Million for Health SDGs Performance

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bilal Derso

Ethiopia and World Bank yesterday signed financial agreement amounting to 190 million USD in the form of loan and grant to finance the implementation of the Health Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) for Result Program.

The program aimed at improving the delivery and use of a comprehensive package of maternal and child health services.

The agreement was signed by Finance and Economic Cooperation Minister Dr. Abraham Tekeste and WB Country Director for Ethiopia Carolyn Turk.

On the occasion, Dr. Abraham said the agreement is in line with Ethiopia's Health Sector Development Programs/HSDP/ that have always placed emphasis on improving the delivery and use of a comprehensive package of maternal and child health services.

The minister indicated that the agreement has also a role in advancing the country's achievements towards health SDGs.

He said: "The additional financing will support the Health Sector Transformation Plan (HSTP) 2015-2020, aimed at improving equity, coverage and utilization of essential health services, quality of health care and enhance implementation capacity of the health sector at all levels of the system."

From the stated sum, some 20 million USD is granted to support the Ethiopian Federal Vital Events Registration Agency to build a civil registration and vital statistics system.

For her part, WB Country Director Carolyn Turk said the agreement brings WB's support to the government of Ethiopia to four billion USD within three years.

The director indicated that Ethiopia's health sector success in general and improving the delivery and use of maternal and child health services in particular is a factor for the country to get additional finance.

She said: " Ethiopia has achieved considerable progress in the health sector and we have seen a number of health indicators improved in the time of the financing."

The director further noted that WB is desirous of working closely with Ethiopia for better nutrition outcomes.

Ethiopia

British Politician Backs Africa's Choice for World Health Post

The former British Secretary for International Development and Conservative member of Parliament is supporting Ethiopian… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.