Ethiopia: Federalism and Ethiopia

opinion

Ethiopia is one of the countries having a broad array of culture, religion, languages. For centuries this diversity had not been taken as a source of pride and beauty rather it had been taken as a threat and something unpleasant. Negligence of diversity is against the natural existence of human kind. Hence, trying to respect this diversity is something which demands rational thinking. But during the tenure of the past dictatorial regimes of Ethiopia, there had been the dominance of one ethnic group over the other. This had driven the nation to nonstop war and conflicts.

Until the fall of the Derg regime, leave alone raising the issue of federalism and democracy thinking about them was a taboo. The democratic Constitution of Ethiopia is the binding covenant document of Nations, Nationalities and Peoples of Ethiopia. Different ethnic groups have agreed to live in harmony towards building one common political economic system based society. The debate still goes on why this system is chosen in current Ethiopian Context.

According to experts, this system has been chosen to be the best option to Ethiopia due to various reasons. One of the reasons is to correct the past administrative injustice, negligence and the disrespectful denial of identities in the nation. The select few had been enjoying preferential treatment initiating mistrust and suspicion among people of the nation. Harsh social injustices, economic exploitation and political oppression had prevailed for long. Discrimination based on language, culture and religion were apparent. Dissatisfaction and uprisings in different parts of the then Ethiopia were not uncommon.

The democratic Constitution was brought into play to correct wrong perceptions and past faults. This has enabled the nation to parry the devastating instability that endangered it. Such a move, no doubt, has allowed harmonious livelihood of more than 80 ethnic groups.

Federalism was adopted to create an administrative system in which self-determination of the ethnic groups would be well practised. Among the many constitutional concepts forwarded to the public, two were concerning the right to self-determination, up to and including secession (Article point number 39). Nations, Nationalities and Peoples of Ethiopia have a right even to self determination on their issues. This is a very interesting concept as "Diversity is life not through domination but through love, respect and coexistence."

Federalism was introduced here by the constitution based on the principles of self- determination, shared rule and self rule of peoples. It is actually the peoples who formed the federation as it is put in the Preamble of the constitution. According to the Constitution, all sovereign power resides in the nations, nationalities, and peoples of Ethiopia with these rights Article 39 of the Constitution.

Every nation, nationality and people in Ethiopia have the right to speak, write and develop their respective language, express and promote their culture and preserve their history. Moreover, they have the right to a full means of self-government, which includes the right to establish institutions of government in the territory they inhabit and equitable representation in the regional and national government. This and other rights are accommodated in the Federal system of the nation.

This system is not without a challenge. One challenge is the gaps in the full representation and participation of the nations, nationalities and peoples in the House of Peoples Representatives, the House of Federation, the States Councils and District Councils. There are achievements in this area over the five consecutive terms of the house even if there are still some minor challenges that still need to be redressed. There seems to be some confusion in clearly understanding the benefits of the system on the part of the general public. The second challenge is about gap in the fair resource distribution, which is not yet in place. Federalism, being a new system of some 20 and so years to Ethiopia, there are ideological disagreements in the concept such as on the question as to which rights, individual or group, should have priority. Should land be collectively owned or individually? Whether we should continue to have federal system or go back to the old central system is still a matter of controversy. There is also argument against ethnic and linguistic based federalism. There are many who are opposed to the present language policy. Some minor inter ethnic conflicts erupt often caused by disputes on land, water, grass and on settlements by mass of people from one State in to another. Developing areas between two neighbouring states has often be misunderstood as the nation is moving towards building one political economy. The expansion of modern agricultural projects, industries, infrastructures and cities sometimes cause contention. Historical grievances have not yet completely died out and they manifest themselves through some minor conflicts that have occurred over the last twenty and plus years.

The perspective for Federalism sounds good for many. Ethiopia will remain Federal and united, Many citizens like it. Secessionist movements are dying out and federalist parties are growing stronger. There are conditions which would influence the sustainability of the federal system. Economic and social development must be intensified coupled with fair and equitable distribution of resources. Of course, there are public dissatisfaction due to maladministration and rent-seeking tendencies of government officials by the public. This has been said by the prime minister in his recent speeches. The Premier said that the recent dissatisfaction of the public is not towards opposing the federal democratic system rather it is due to maladministration, poor service delivery and rent-seeking which the government is out to address in the deep renewal and reform processes.

Hence, the federal system is practically tested fruitful even if there are still daunting challenges that need to be treated well. The Federal Democratic system has been showing an amazing progress in all aspects. There are still home works to be taken by all to reverse the threats to keep the momentum of this fruitful development.