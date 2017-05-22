19 May 2017

South Africa: Gender-Based Violence - Concerns Raised Over Reduction in Funding for Sexual Offences Courts

As the uproar continues over gender-based violence in the country civil society organisations have raised concerns over an apparent reduction in funding for sexual offences courts. Government has responded by saying the funding worries are misguided. By GREG NICOLSON.

Civil society organisations have raised concern over the future of sexual offences courts after Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development John Jeffrey mentioned a cheaper and less-resourced model to fund the courts which have been hailed as crucial for providing support to survivors of gender-based violence (GBV).

Cases of violence against women have dominated news in the last week and several political leaders have called for action to prevent attacks and provide support and justice for those affected. Any reduction in resources for sexual offences courts, which were scrapped around 2008 but reintroduced in 2014 on the recommendation of a government task team, could set the fight against GBV back.

"Any plan to reduce the resources to sexual offences courts fundamentally erodes and undermines the whole idea of bringing them back in the first place," said Sanja Bornman of Lawyers for Human Rights' gender equality programme. "A decision was made to reintroduce these courts based on the appropriate model recommended...

