Ethiopia: Effective Financing Key for Successful Construction Sector

The issue of making construction projects efficient as planned calls for an effective financing. Effective and efficient management is urgent to reverse the various problems of the sector. But practitioners and stakeholders of the sector are sometimes heard saying that the industry is performing below the expected level. Even if there are bottlenecks to the sector, the government allocated over 60 percent of the total capital investment to the construction industry. And the industry has shown 29 percent growth at an average in the first Growth and Transformation Plan.

The Ethiopian government has carried out considerable activities to improve the construction industry and to lay foundation for it so as to enable it to play its role in the intended development. Implementing construction development policy, empowering the local construction industries to start service, identifying the major challenges of the sector and looking for possible remedies are getting proper attention. And similar efforts are undertaken towards strengthening the effectiveness of the sector through education, training and the like.

According to experts in the field, construction works are time and cost bound. And the sector absorbs huge resources of labor, material and equipment. It requires a high level of technology along with heavy investment. For these and some other reasons, the sector needs strong reliable finance. Hence, it is observed that huge constructions are usually implemented by international companies that have huge financial capacity.

Melaku Wondimu is a researcher in the sector. He said that great challenges occur during the implementation of the actual construction process. Construction projects in general have two sources of finance: internal and external. "A project requires the acquisition and utilization of man power, raw material, fixed assets, facilities and capital equipment. The availability of these resources is dependent on the current cash position of the corporation. Thus, it is essential to regularly review the corporation's profitability and cash position; and then forecast future cash needs through determining possible methods of attaining additional funds in short-term and/or long-term financing."

As to him construction projects need adequate finance in order to be profitable. Since lenders can participate in different financial markets, they tend to switch towards loans that return the highest yield for a particular level of risk. As a result, borrowed funds that can be obtained from different sources tend to have very similar costs, including interest charges and issuing costs, the researcher stated basing himself on his research.

Melaku further stated that banks in developing countries are reluctant to lend to small contractors since the contractors are often first-time borrowers without any records at the bank. They are unable to meet the collateral requirements of the bank and cannot present the previous year's financial statement to the bank. They usually fail to finance 25-50 percent of the investment on their own. "Effective construction and growth need capable financial institutions that can assemble resources and direct them into high return investments," he added.

In addition to the banks, different financial institutions can also play considerable roles supporting the sector. The researcher further stated that most of the construction firms believe that the development and expansion of banks could be crucial for financing the projects.

Contractors finance their projects from external and /or internal sources. Banks, insurance companies, pension fund and individual loan are external sources; among these, banks take the highest share for construction firms. But the other external and internal sources of finance are not much practiced in Ethiopia. And the poor cash-flow management is the other major problem for successful completion of projects. But contractors need financial assistance during mobilization period. The contributions of financial institutions solve the financial problem of construction firms.

Melaku's research finding shows that even though the services and facilities given by both government and private banks are similar, contractors prefer private banks for their fast and flexible services. But contractors should have to fulfill collateral requirement in order to get loan from banks.

Contractors often say that there are insufficient number of banks; there should be financial institutions that serve contractors to alleviate their financial problems. And contractors' cash flow shortage occurs during different phases of project life. During the mobilization phase, the financial capacity of a firm is weak due to absence of payment and hence contractors should fulfill their financial capacity before commencement. The relationship of contractors and banks should depend on healthy working environment. And the rules and regulations set by banks concerning contractors should be arranged by discussion from both perspectives.

Moreover, the researcher recommended that government banks should avoid bureaucracy and improve their services for the contractors. Construction projects have considerable impact on the overall growth of a country.

One of the main problems contractors are usually struggling with is late payment; in order to solve this constraints, contractors ought to be paid as soon as they execute works according to the contract. Since the major objective of construction industry is to provide infrastructure with effective time, cost and quality, the banks should realize the necessity of providing all the necessary support for the sector. Finally, the construction sector should look for better ways of financing its projects to ensure their successful completion.