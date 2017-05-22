Ethiopia: Legal Overseas Employment for Citizens' Right, Economic Contribution

Following Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef issued a 90 days' amnesty period in March 29, 2017 for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country, Ethiopia is working with all relevant bodies to the safe return of Ethiopian repatriates.

The amnesty encompasses Umrah, Hajj and Zeyara (visiting) over- stayers, pilgrims without Haj permit, residents with expired iqama (residence permit), workers with a work permit but no iqama ID card and runaway workers as well as infiltrators crossing Saudi borders.

Responding to the situation, the Ethiopian government formed a National Task Force comprised state governments and city administrations, public institutions and other stakeholders aimed at facilitating conditions for safe return of undocumented citizens and provide them with the needed support.

Foreign Affairs State Minister Dr. Akililu Hailemichael, who is also chairperson of the National Task Force for Saudi Returnees, told The Ethiopian Herald that the government has been hugely working to the hasty return of undocumented citizens from Saudi Arabia before the 90-day amnesty period expires in June 29, 2017.

Extensive awareness raising activities are underway to encourage undocumented citizens leave the country during the amnesty period that enables them to be exempted from fines and the consequences associated with the deportee fingerprint system that bars their opportunity to return to Saudi Arabia legally.

Dr. Akililu said: " The government allocated additional budget and hired more staff in our embassy in Riyadh and a Consulate General in Jeddah. New offices were also established in areas large Ethiopians are residing to register undocumented citizens and speed up their safe repatriation to home."

In the National Task Force, state governments and city administrations have played a leading role in drafting detailed plan of actions and forming committees that help the returnees would have a productive life here.

Besides, various public offices expressed readiness to involve in the repatriation process and pledged to provide the returnees' temporary shelters and finance, telephone as well as transport support.

The returnees have the privilege to bring some personal goods free from custom duty in to the country and special attention has been given to enhance the custom system. Also, additional flights would also be scheduled to speed up the repatriation process.

An Ethiopian delegation has paid a visit to Saudi Arabia to exchange views with members of the Ethiopian Diaspora, he said and adding, discussion was held with Saudi officials and consensus was reached to held the repatriation in the way adheres human rights.

In the discussion, Ethiopians legally reside in the Kingdom were urged to encourage undocumented citizens benefit from the grace period what the state minister stated to be successful to mobilize Ethiopian community's participation in the repatriation. So far, over 20,000 Ethiopians get their final exit visa.

Stating Ethiopia's engagement with Saudi government in the issue, Dr. Aklilu indicated the latter's decision to repatriate undocumented citizens won't have a negative impact on their growing relations reaffirming the cooperation in bilateral, regional and international issues would also remain strong.

Reaching a final labor exchange agreement with Saudi Arabia is very essential for Ethiopia since the majority of its domestic workers destined to that country. In this regard, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs is working closely with the Saudi government, according to Ministry Communication Directorate Director, Girma Sheleme. Efforts underway to reach the final deal with Ethiopia's principal labor hiring country Saudi Arabia.

Considering the shortfalls of the previous labor agreements, the director indicated that in December 2016 a delegation from Saudi Arabia's labor ministry came to Ethiopia to confer with relevant bodies on the technical aspects of the deal and the final agreement is expected to be endorsed by the two governments.

The new agreement in which the two countries are working on is anticipated to ensure the rights and benefits of Ethiopian domestic workers and satisfy the needs of Saudi employers by sending skilled labor.

In January 2016, the House of Peoples' Representatives endorsed Overseas Employment Recruitment Bill that forbids employees from leaving for a country. As the country does not have a labor recruitment agreement and to meet certain requirements in terms of knowledge, skill and language of the host country before allowing them to leave, the bill would help avoid any problem happened in relation to this.

Girma said training centers aimed at providing the desired skills have been opened in Amhara, Oromia, SNNP and Tigray states as well as in Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa city councils.The centers offer a three-month training in housekeeping, care giving and Arabic language in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the National Technical and Vocational Training Institute.

The government should attach due emphases to send skilled labor and reach agreements with labor hiring countries that require them to give guarantee for safety of Ethiopian domestic workers in workplaces and respect their rights.

As the majority of Ethiopians in the Middle East live in Saudi Arabia ,estimated over half a million , it is crystal clear that the huge remittance comes from that country. For obvious reasons, the incumbent should intensify efforts to reach a final agreement with Saudi Arabia that would enhance citizens' contribution in the country's development.