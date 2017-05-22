Ethiopia: Symposium Lays Stress On Science for Sustainable Dev't

The 4th National Symposium on Science for Sustainable Development held in Arba Minch University stressed the urgent need for supporting nation's development agendas through scientific investigations.

The symposium was organized to create a better platform to capitalize the vital role the various fields of science could play for the sustainable development plan Ethiopia is implementing through GTP II.

University Research Director Dr. Simon Shibru told The Ethiopian Herald that the 4th symposium is unique in that it was organized at the time when universities have established systems that push them to directly apply research findings to solve community problems.

"For instance Ethiopia is one of the nations vulnerable to climate change and designed a Climate Resilient Green Economy Strategy as a response. This national effort has to be backed up by scientific researches. One of the outstanding papers presented in the symposium focused on raising early awareness on the impacts of climate change and taking proper measures," Dr. Simon said.

He further said that the presence of heads of universities' community services and technology transfer sections at the symposium would help them to choose among the papers presented in the symposium that could be applicable to improve community services.

Addressing the symposium, University President Dr. Damtew Derza for his part noted that the Ethiopian Government has placed special attention for producing highly trained professional that could come up with applicable research findings to improve the living condition of the people and realize the nation's vision of becoming middle income country by 2025.

"The Government is allocating huge budget annually for universities' expansion and capacity building works. The outcomes, in terms of producing highly skilled professionals and conducting problem solving researches to improve community services are drastically increasing from year to year in higher institutions," Dr. Damtew added.

The president also pointed out that the dissemination of research findings to end users seems insufficient as compared to the nation's development ambitions. However, the issue has been sensed and remedial interventions are well underway.

The 4th national symposium themed: Science for Sustainable Development" deliberated on research paper focused in the areas of agriculture, health and natural science.