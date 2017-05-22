Ethiopia: AU Calls On Member States to Strengthen Commitment to Ending Hunger

The African Union (AU) has called on African countries to be dedicated to contributing towards ending hunger, achieving food security and improving nutrition in the continent.

In a press conference held here yesterday concerning the first partner meeting, Africa Union Commission Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture Sacko Jasefa Leonel Corra said that Malnutrition and under malnutrition are serious problems in Africa. In addition to chronic malnutrition, Africa is vulnerable and prone to sudden shocks - recently a large number of people have to rely on emergency food assistance due to a serious of natural disasters. In this regard, the commission is projecting to end hunger by 2025 and working with various initiatives like IFNA to achieve the goal.

Guiding by the principles of African ownership and knowledge, IFNA intends to accelerate nutrition actions and enhance policies and programmes, aimed at scaling up interventions to address the multiple challenges posed by malnutrition in all forms in Africa in line with Malabo Declaration, she added.

NEPAD Senior Ad-visor to the Chief Executive Officer Dr. Martin Bwalya said that the initiative is motivated by the commitment of the heads of state to zero hunger. "Because hunger is the major hindrance to integrated comprehensive growth that Africa aspired for. Africa will not reach the level of growth, prosperity she desire, if she do not get the issue of hunger out of question. Hunger is a non negotiable issue."

Ministry of Health Nutrition Case Team Technical Assistance Dr. Belaynesh Yifru said the government has shown commitment to eliminate hunger by 2030 through Sekota Declaration, adding it requires the setting up of a multisectoral coordination body of stakeholders to address malnutrition issues. The national nutrition programme from 2016 to 2020 is also implemented by 13 sectors, UN agencies, stakeholders and other actors.

"IFNA comes to Ethiopia at the right time. We can work be it at policy level or down at the community level, setting up a very good structure and extension workers at the grass root level to make the task easier."

IFNA is a consortium or a coalition of various actors like African governments, international collaborators, and bilateral agencies like Japan International Cooperation Agency, NGOs, private sector and many other actors interested in nutritional improvement in Africa.

In the coming years, IFNA has planned to work on ten targeting countries to identify their specific needs, improve countries nutritional status and satisfy their need through IFNA interventions. Thus, the meeting is serving as a platform for participants to meet new partners in extending and strengthening their food and nutrition security networks in Africa.

IFNA was launched in August 2016 during the sixth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD VI) in order to help African governments accelerate the implementation of their nutrition policies.