Libya: Joint Statement On the Recent Violence Around Brak Al-Shatti Airbase

London — Joint Statement by the Ambassadors to Libya of the People's Republic of China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America on the recent violence around Brak Al-Shatti airbase.

In light of recent violence around Brak Al-Shatti airbase in Libya's south which again risks escalating into renewed conflict, Taking note of relevant UN Security Council resolutions(UNSCRs), including UNSCRs 2213, 2259 and 2278, and our statement of 11 April 2017 concerning violence around Tamanhint airbase, Reiterating our determination to support the Libyan Political Agreement (LPA) in order to alleviate the suffering of the Libyan people,

We condemn any efforts to change the situation on the ground in Libya by force, which only undermines recent political dialogue and prolongs the suffering of the Libyan people. We are concerned by reports of summary executions of combatants and civilians.

Perpetrators of such criminal acts must be brought to justice. We urge all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from further escalation.

