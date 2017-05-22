Mali: Meeting Between High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President Federica Mogherini and Minister for Malians Abroad and African Integration of Mali, Dr. Abdramane Sylla

press release

Brussels — They notably exchanged on the security situation in Mali and in the region, focusing on how to further cooperate jointly to better ensure security of Malians people, fight terrorism, and support Mali's development.

They also discussed the upcoming G5 Sahel meeting in Mali. The HR/VP confirmed her participation and the EU strong support for this example of regional cooperation aimed at strengthening security in the Sahel.

Both sides also reviewed their cooperation in the framework of the Migration Partnership.

They underscored the importance of working together on better border management, fight against traffickers and support to address root causes of migration in a balanced way. They expressed their determination to take action to reduce the number of migrants losing their lives at sea and in the desert, and to fight smugglers and traffickers' networks including with a regional perspective.

