Ethiopia: Scholars Capitalize On Medieval Heritages As Tourism Potentials

A public lecture on Ethiopia's heritage management emphasized the importance of capitalizing on medieval heritages, averting unnecessary bureaucratic procedures and conducting thorough researches to further promote Ethiopian tourism sector.

St. Marry's University, Research and Knowledge Management Director, Dr. Kebede Kassa told The Ethiopian Herald during public lecture on Space Archeology: Capitals found, the Might and Demise of an Absolute Medieval Power with a focus on Heritage and Tourism on Wednesday that the medieval period is one of the times when the country experienced several political, economic and social phenomenon. Archaeological and historical documents have also confirmed this fact, according to him.

This generation knows much about the ancient and the modern history of Ethiopia, Dr. Kebede said, adding, the medieval history is still obscured. Hence, public lectures like this one has a significant role in promoting the values of the obscured age in Ethiopian history.

Ethiopia's medieval age has left significant mark on the history of the country. Several monuments, rock-hewn churches of Lalibela and others are products of medieval Ethiopia, he said.

Dr Ayalew Sisay is a scholar and tour operator. As to him, despite having rich cultural and historical heritages, the absence of peace and stability had been major challenges in utilizing these abundant tourism resources.

"We, Ethiopians are strong in fighting and repulsing any external intruder and have well developed culture of tolerance despite rare incidences which have adverse effects on the tourism sector," he said.

The government has given due emphasis to utilize the tourism potential of the country as an input to realize economic development. "However, there is a gap in promoting our heritages to global community. Infrastructural and skilled manpower developments must be the major interventions," he noted.

At the event, scholars from Addis Ababa University have presented medieval Ethiopian archaeological heritages that need further study and promotion.