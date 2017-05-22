22 May 2017

Cameroon: 20th of May - Women, Yes We Can

By Brenda Yufeh Nchewnang-Ngassa

They displayed their prowess in consolidating National Day during May 20th March past in Yaounde.Women, hitherto considered as the weaker group of people in the society who could not be found at the forefront in matters of great magnitude, have proven otherwise as Cameroon commemorated its 45th National Unity Day. During the military and civilian parade to grace the National Day celebration at the 20th May Boulevard in Yaounde, women from all walks of life, in all grandeur and self-assurance marched past President Paul Biya and scores of dignitaries as a sign to attest that what men can do, they too have done and can still do in ensuring peace and unity in Cameroon.

While marching past to the rhythm of the Presidential Guard, National Gendarmerie, Army and the National Police bands, women in the military and civilian squares reaffirmed their determination to consolidate the peace and unity of the country under the theme: "Army and nation in full synergy for a Cameroon, united in its diversity and devoted to the ideals of peace, stability and propersity." During the march past of foot soldiers, women be it at the level of the Presidential Guard, National Gendarmerie, Infantry, Air Force, Navy, National Police Force, National Fire Brigade, Customs, Penitentiary Administration, and Ex-Servicemen displayed strength and focus as contributing factors for a unifying Cameroon. Special during the march past was a detachment of the National Police comprising 149 policewomen.

Led by a woman, Police Commissioner Annette Koumnde Biya, these police women added a special style to the march past. Also outstanding during the march past was a detachment of female gendarmes in light blue uniforms. Also prominent were women in the civilian march past. At the level of schools and different political parties, women of all age groups hailed the need of a unifying Cameroon and demonstrated how determined they are to ensure that Cameroon remains one and invincible.

