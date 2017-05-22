Cameroon: 20th May - All That Begins Well... !

The hectic State House reception sealed the bonds of unity of one people united behind one leader for common good.

Ecstasy enveloped the air Saturday evening at the State House as thousands of Cameroonians and friends of Cameroon trooped in to honour the invitation of the Presidential couple to end in a grand style festivities marking the 2017 National Day. The Unity Palace reception was indeed a moment of communion and reflection by people of all walks of life on how best Cameroon can harness her living together. This was practically demonstrated through fraternity between the invitees and the way they shared pleasantries.

By 4 pm when the gates of the Presidential Palace were flung open, queues of vehicles could already be seen with each invitee struggling to be that early bird to pick the insects before the dew could dry off. Even the tight security control and the long lines of vehicles did not discourage the guests as each waited patiently to be controlled and ushered in. Right inside Unity Palace and depending on the nature of the invitation card, the guests had solemn receptions as they majestically moved on red carpets rolled for them by the Presidential couple, Paul and Chantal Biya. While some were ushered into the Banquet Hall of Unity Palace, others were directed to the adjacent makeshift reception arena out of the main building. Either in or out, the joy of the guests was total as each beamed with smiles, certainly counting themselves blessed to have been given the opportunity to wine and dine with people who are not seen or met every day.

When the hosts, Paul and Chantal Biya, made their entry to the hall, the sea of guests who had already congregated in their respective areas were all in expectant moods, with each struggling to attract the attention of the Presidential couple and possibly shake hands with them. And the hosts took time off to make a round of the hall, shaking hands with those they could, sharing pleasantries and waving those they couldn't reach given the huge numbers. It was therefore total communion between the Presidential couple and their invitees within and without the jam-packed Banquet Hall. Even before their arrival and after their departure, feasting on the fine drinks and foods kept the guests busy as they joyfully ended what had begun well.