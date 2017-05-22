Cameroon: 20th May - Inspiring Show of Motorised Military Might!

Diverse regiments of the country's defence forces thrilled the public with state-of-the art equipment during their march past Saturday at the May 20 Boulevard in downtown Yaounde.

Cameroonians now know better and have been given an opportunity to have a feel of what the country's defence forces have as motorised military might. An inspiring motorised military parade in front of the President of the Republic, Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces alongside his guests and people of all walks of life at the Yaounde May 20 Avenue on Saturday May 20, 2017 was a rare opportunity for all regiments of the defence forces to showcase their vitality. This was also arguably assuring the population of their security. The thrilling performance definitely satisfied those who still doubted the motorised prowess of the military to counter the enemy.

The exciting show of state-of-the art equipment depicted what the country's defence forces have in the face of heightened insecurity hugely perpetrated by the Boko Haram sect in the north and rebels in the eastern parts of the country. From the Presidential Guard, Gendarmerie and Police Escort Units through the Mobile Squadron of the National Gendarmerie, Eiforces, the Rapid Intervention Battalion, Fire Brigade, Support Group with diverse heavy-duty artillery to the Cameroon Navy among others, the show was indeed impressive.

The spontaneous reactions of the onlookers testify. The National Infantry Brigade displayed the sophisticated motorised military might through the ultra-modern bullet-proof vehicles they used either to conquer the enemy or frighten them in areas like Amchide, Limani, Ouli, Touboro, Kamouna et al where they have led successful operations over the brutish Boko Haram sect. It was indeed a show of military strength both on air, land and in water! The display also elucidated how much efficiency can be attained when there is complementarity not only among the defence forces but between them and the population as well. Indispensable synergy which guarantees territorial integrity, preservation of peace, respect of republican institutions and unrelenting march towards unquestionable unity. The display and spontaneous reaction of the population depicted the perfect symbioses existing between the defence forces and the nation in surmounting challenges of the time.

A perfect march with the theme of the 45th National Unity Day, "Army and Nation in full synergy for a Cameroon, united in its diversity and devoted to the ideals of peace, stability and prosperity." Parades by the air force patrol unit and the Rapid Intervention Battalion closed the hectic show of strength by the military throughout their diverse and hope-raising performances.