Cameroon: 20th May - Chantal Biya, a Veritable Unifier

Her active participation at the 20th May Boulevard spiced the National Day Celebration.

Cameroon's First Lady, Mrs Chantal Biya's presence at the 20th May Boulevard in Yaounde gave a special feminine touch to the commemoration of the 45th National Day in the country. As members of the Diplomatic Corps, Members of Government, Prime Minister, Head of Government, Speaker of National Assembly and President of the Senate gradually made their way to the ceremonial ground, anxiety grew. Then came a beaming Chantal Biya. She made her way to the presidential stand to join thousands of other dignitaries who had answered present to give the day the grandeur it desires. This was a pleasant surprise for most observers who did not see her during last's year National Day celebration.

Fifteen minutes later, she was followed by the motorcade escorting the Head of State, President Paul Biya, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. In one spirit with President Paul Biya and Cameroonians in particular, Chantal Biya happily joined the military and civilians to show that Cameroon is united indeed under the theme "Army and Nation in full synergy for a Cameroon, united in its diversity and devoted to the ideals of peace stability and prosperity." During the military parade, Mrs Chantal Biya gave foot soldiers, the honour they deserved by standing for close to an hour, as they marched past the 20th May Boulevard. This was not just a sign of recognition but also encouragement to these men and women in uniform who each day sacrifice even their lives to maintain peace and unity in the country. Mrs Biya continuous applause during the civilian march past showed her attachment to republican institutions and in celebrating the unity and national integration Cameroon is enjoying.

The First Lady of Cameroon had all reasons to celebrate the National Day because she herself is a unifier through activities spearheaded by her associations such as the Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC), the Chantal Biya Foundation and the African Synergy Against AIDS and Suffering. An example is CERAC's humanitarian activities which have touched the lives of Cameroonians in all the ten regions of the country.