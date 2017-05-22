22 May 2017

Liberia: Weah Optimistic

The Standard Bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has expressed optimism of becoming Liberia's next president.

In an interview with Radio France International (RFI) recently, Ambassador Weah said he is the choice of the Liberian people stressing "I am a winnable candidate."

Weah is quoted by RFI as saying that he has no doubts about winning the upcoming election because according to him, he has the support base.

"If you go around Liberia and ask about Senator Weah, the people, the locals will tell you that he's a good man, he is doing what we are expecting him to do," Weah claimed.

Senator Weah disclosed that reconciliation is one of his campaign strategies as the CDC candidate.

"I believe Liberians should be safe and united, he says. "We came from an era of misunderstanding--not understanding cultural diversity. Without solidarity, reconciliation and peace, we cannot grow, we cannot advance," he noted.

The Montserrado County Senator said he is also looking out for the needs of rural voters."When I become president, I will make sure we do everything to invest in agriculture to create employment for our people and for our people to be able to sustain themselves. Through agriculture we can create jobs for the young people," Weah told Liberians and the world in the RFI's interview.

Liberia

