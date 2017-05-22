Liberia: PUL Suspends Legispol Congress

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has, with immediate effect, suspended all electoral-related activities of the Legislative Press Pool (LEGISPOL) at the Capitol Building.

The Union's decision is a result of a growing tension which has the potential of undermining the coverage of the first branch government at a critical moment in Liberia.

The Union, through its President, Charles B. Coffey, is therefore cautioning members of LEGISPOL to refrain from all acts that would blow off chaos in the network of journalists.

Coffey has mandated all reporters at the Legislature to conduct themselves in a manner that will best serve the interest of the public, said a PUL release.

"Everyone in LEGISPOL is hereby order to return to status quo in the interest of our brand of Journalism," Coffey observed.

The Press Union insist that anyone engaging in acts that will amount to poor public deportment in defiance of the Union delay of LEGISPOL Election will be declared undesirable element to Liberian journalism.

Meanwhile, the PUL has assured the group that the Union will peacefully resolve the impasse in LEGISPOL in the best interest of the journalistic network at the legislature.

The PUL said it will not relent to institute punitive action against anyone who weakens the standing of journalism in keeping with the Union's Constitution and Code of Ethics.