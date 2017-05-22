Liberia: Use Voter Education to Strengthen Citizenship, Reconciliation - Gc

The Governance Commission (GC) has recommended the use of voter and civic education to strengthen citizenship and national reconciliation following the 2017 General and Presidential elections.

The recommendation is among several recommendations contained in the Commission's 2016 annual report on Liberia's electoral system for 2017 released recently.

According to the report, the National Curriculum on Civic Education was designed as a tool for building citizenship and promoting reconciliation, adding that the Ministry of Education and GC must undertake urgently to develop the range of civics textbooks as required as the next phase of the project.

The Commission recommended that processes for the inspection, verification and updating of voter rolls should be widely publicized as spelt out in the Elections Law to increase public awareness and reduce the prospects of misunderstanding.

"They should also be implemented with the input of public institutions as prescribed by law," the Commission added.

Meanwhile, the Commission has recommended that youth whose 18th birthday will occur before elections day should be allowed to register, even if voter registration takes place before their 18th birthday.

At the same time, the Commission has expressed the hope that propositions to amend the Constitution will be adopted by the Legislature before the end of the 2017 legislative session.

In a related development, the Commission has also recommended that the National Elections Commission should begin the process of preparing for a referendum on propositions, including the mobilization of financial and material support in early 2018, following the 2017 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

The report, however, noted that henceforth, support for elections should be planned and appropriations should be made and resources secured from the consolidated account by the end of the fiscal year preceding the year in which elections are to be held.

The report noted that the Legislature and the Executive will do well to implement this recommendation for future elections and as part of comprehensive electoral reform.