Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Presents Social Safety Net Agreement to Legislature

A financing agreement on the Social Safety Net Project, signed by the Government of Liberia and the International Development Association, has been presented to the National Legislature by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for ratification.

The financing agreement, which is valued at Special Drawing Rights (SDR) 7,300,000 or US$10 million was signed on September 19, 2016, according to the Liberian Leader.

A Special Drawing Right (SDR) is an international reserve asset created by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 1969 to supplement the existing official reserves of member countries.

The SDR is neither a currency, nor a claim on the IMF, but it is a potential claim on the freely usable currencies of the IMF members.

A communication addressed to the Legislature on Thursday quotes President Sirleaf as saying that the objective of the project is to establish the key building blocks of a basic national safety net delivery system and provide income support to households that are extremely poor and are experiencing food insecurity in Liberia.

A part of its three key components, the Liberian leader said, the project seeks to strengthen the National Social Security Safety Net System, the provision of Cash Transfer to Extremely Poor and Food Insecure Households as well as Project Management and Capacity Building.

President Sirleaf said the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection shall have overall responsibility for policy guidance, implementation and coordination of the project.

She said the project is expected to benefit the four counties of Bomi, Maryland, Grand Kru, and River Gee.

As per the agreement, President Sirleaf noted that repayment will commence on October 1, 2022, up to and including April 1, 2054, at the rate o 1.5625 percent of the principal amount of the credit.

President Sirleaf said the project is significant to Liberia's economic recovery program, hoping that the Legislature will ratify the agreement in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, both Houses of the Legislature have forwarded the agreement to their relevant committees for proper evaluation.