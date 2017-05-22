Liberia: Judicial Retreat Cardinal to Upholding Values, Says Justice Korkpor

Chief Justice Francis Saye Korkpor has said the ongoing Judicial Retreat is aimed at ensuring that core values such as independence, punctuality, impartiality, thoroughness, decisiveness and many other judicial values are at all times upheld during judicial proceedings.

He described the Judiciary Branch of government as an important pillar of democracy which anchors government in balance, noting that "Without a strong and independent judiciary, vested interest might suffer, sacred rights might be violated, constituted authority might be challenged and in time, administrative chaos could result."

Justice Korkpor therefore described the role of the judiciary as sacrosanct in upholding the rule of law, especially during the upcoming presidential and legislative elections.

The head of the Supreme Court made the statement at the start of a three-day Judicial Retreat being held at the Gbarnga Regional Hub in Bong County.

The retreat brings together the full bench of the Supreme Court, judges of all Circuit and Specialized Courts as well as Stipendiary Magistrates from around the country.

The participants are expected to objectively assess the judicial system as to its effectiveness, progress and impact on the general public by the predictability of the outcome of cases, relying on the development of various principles of the law and current case laws.

They will discuss topics such as 'Effective Courtroom Management', 'Challenges in the Effective Implementation of the Jury Law,' 'Motion for Relief from Judgment', 'Pre-trial Detention', 'Court Fees and Fines', and 'Treatment of Magistrates by Judges, of Judges, by Justices,' among others.

Justice Korkpor wants judges to at all times abstain from "political frays and alignments" as that they remain above reproach as a means of upholding the independence and neutrality of the judiciary.

Doing so, he said, will enable them to fear nothing and favor none, regardless of what or who is involved, adding, "Ours is therefore an onerous responsibility."

Meanwhile, Justice Korkpor has praised government and the UN Mission in the country for making the money available for the hosting of the first-ever Judicial Retreat.

According to him, there have been judicial conferences and joint participation in many criminal justice workshops and seminars with other stakeholders in the justice system, but noted that there has never been a conference named and styled "Judicial Retreat" meant exclusively for justices of the Supreme Court, Magistrates, and Judges of Specialized Courts and Stipendiary Magistrates.

The retreat is being held under the theme: "Strengthening the rule of law through enhanced judicial performance."

In remarks, UNMIL Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General, Waldemar Vrey, called for a sustainable strategy for the reduction of the number of pre-trial detainees, all of whom, he said, make up 69 percent of all inmates by April ending.

He alarmed that the country's security could be at risk, especially during the October 10 elections.

Vrey also called on authorities with electoral functions to contribute to the smooth and transparent conduct of the elections, urging participants of the judicial retreat to use the deliberations to fully identify challenges as well as learn from each other in identifying international best practices that could address them, adding, "Your role is very critical to the peaceful transfer of power."