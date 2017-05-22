Liberia: Lipa Beats Chest Over Incremental Progress

As the Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA) clocks 48 years of existence, the Director General Oblayon Blayon Nyemah has hailed the incremental progress taking place at the institute.

He said since taking over the institute in 2013, the institute has graduated over 4,000 persons in various disciplines.

Addressing journalists at an anniversary dinner held at a local hotel in the Monrovia suburb of Sinkor Friday, Nyemah attributed gain made to the commitment, dedication, hard work and focus maintained by his team, especially where they strive to achieve targeted goals as a unit.

Created by an Act of the National Legislature on May 13, 1969, LIPA is the primary institute of government charged with the responsibility to develop viable and productive organizational capabilities in improving the managerial skills as well as leadership and guidance, conducting research and consultancy, and reforming studies of systems and procedures in the public and private sectors.

The creation of LIPA emanated from the need to improve administrative efficiency and effectiveness in the public sector.

According to Nyemah the institute's enrolment per cycle has increased from 72 to about 500 candidates, while courses have broadened from four to at least 15.

"Progress is not just being made at these two levels, noting that the number of facilitators have also increased from 18 to about 37, while classroom activities and contact hours have grown from eight to about 12 credit hours," he indicated.

In remarks, Francis Kai-kai, the Chief of Peace Consolidation Services at the UN Mission in Liberia, observed that LIPA has been on a progressive trajectory since the coming of Director Nyemah, and pledged the mission's continuous support to the institute.

"I have to publicly say that you have been one of the progressive institutions in Liberia and UNMIL and other UN Organizations in Liberia will be happy to work with you with the aim of enhancing your progressive ideas," Kai-kai said.

He noted that as one of the nation's premier institutions that is meeting acceptable standards, it deserves being supported.

Meanwhile, the Co-Chair of the LIPA Board of Directors, Latim Da Thong, has described Director Nyemah as outstanding in the discharge of his duties.

He noted that LIPA's board is one of the easiest boards to serve on, as the team there knows exactly what to do, stating, "This is a group of smart, innovative, dedicated and patriotic leaders who make sure that everything works well for the institution."

In an effort to motivate and create competition among employees, several employees were certificated for their exceptional performances on the job.