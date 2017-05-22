Liberia: Mopt Generates Over U.S.$169K in 2016

The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (MoPT) generated revenue in the tune of US$169,079.29 in 2016, a report from the ministry has said.

The ministry, in its 2016 annual report released recently, stated that of the amount of US$65,027.24 was deposited into the Government of Liberia Consolidated Account, while US$72,350 went towards mail conveyance payments.

The report indicated that US$27,288.32 was spent on postal and administrative expenses, US$2,500 on indemnity, while US$1,913.50 was used on balance carry forward.

The report indicated that during the period under review, the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning allotted the amount of US$1,293,114.02 to fund its operations.

According to the report, the ministry spent US$1,037,960.02 on personnel service, US$168,154.00 on goods and services and US$87,000 on capital acquisition.