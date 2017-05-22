Liberia: President Sirleaf Hails Cameroon On 45th National Day

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has extended warmest congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Cameroon on the occasion marking the 45th anniversary of the National Day of that country.

The Government chose May 20 of each year as Cameroon's National Day to commemorate President Ahmadou Ahidjo's abolishment of the federal system of government and the creation of a unitary State in 1972.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, in her message to Mr. Paul Biya, President of the Republic of Cameroon, President Sirleaf, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia and in her own name, lauded efforts of the people of Cameroon for the preservation of unity and peace and for pursuing the path of wholesome development over the years.

She added that as Cameroon commemorates this joyous occasion, her government looks forward to strengthening the already excellent bilateral ties subsisting between Liberia and Cameroon.

The Liberian leader further expressed confidence that Liberia and Cameroon will continue to work together to promote globe peace, security and economic development.

President Johnson Sirleaf then prayed that the Almighty God will endow President Biya with abundant wisdom and strength as he leads his compatriots to greater prosperity.