20 May 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Cherue Nudges Rights Groups to Help Reduce Pre-Trial Detentions

By Ballah M. Kollie

In a bid to reduce pre-trial detainees who have overwhelmed prisons in the country, Justice Minister Frederick Cherue is calling on rights organizations to help with the representation and prosecution of cases involving pre-trial detainees.

He told Judicial Reporters in an interview in Gbarnga Thursday that instead of raising alarm about the growing wave of pre-trial detainees in prisons, it would be good for them to help sponsor lawyers who will ensure speedy trial of their clients' cases.

He acknowledged the fact that prisons are overcrowded with pre-trial detainees, but noted that given the budgetary constraints facing the ministry, it would be worthy for partners to give such a support.

"The same way they give them money to go to the prison to access the condition of inmates they should in like manner ask for money to hire their own lawyers to represent the interests of some of these prisoners," Minister Cherue noted.

It can be recalled that the judiciary has for several months instituted the magistrate sitting program at the Monrovia Central Prison for the purpose of trying petty cases in a bid to reduce congestion of the prison.

"In addition to existing measures, we are trying to reduce the population of our prisons by ensuring peaceful settlement of petty cases, releasing some of the detainees to the trust of relatives; but the problem with the system is that when you release two prisoners, three to five new prisoners are brought in, which makes it extremely difficult to completely reduce prisons in this country," he noted.

According to Cllr. Cherue, included in the strategy to reduce inmates in prisons is the engagement of young people into daily or casual labor through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, noting that young people get involved in criminal activities and other violent acts because they are less busy.

He named crimes such as rape and armed robbery as dominant among pre-trial cases for which many are detained across the country.

At the same time, Justice Minister Cherue is calling for the holding of a retreat for judges and lawyers like the ongoing Judicial Retreat for Justices of the Supreme Court, judges of all Circuit and Specialized Courts and Stipendiary Magistrates.

He said such interactions will help chart ways by which judges can meticulously observe legal provisions on how to handle minor cases, rather than throwing perpetrators behind bars.

