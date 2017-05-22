Liberia: Grupee Justifies Endorsement of VP Boakai

Nimba County Senator Thomas S. Grupee has provided detailed explanation for his recent decision to support the presidential bid of Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai over his kinsman Senator Prince Yormie Johnson.

Senator Grupee was among 19 Senators out of the 30 making up the Liberian Senate who recently endorsed the presidential bid of Boakai.

According to Senator Grupee, VP Boakai is best suited for the job than any other aspirant in the race as, according to him, he (Boakai) possesses all the qualities of a good leader and as such it is his profound happiness to ensure his election to the nation's highest political seat in October this year.

He noted that the decision by 19 senators to support the Liberian Vice President is in the interest of all Liberians who envisage a bright future for the country, and therefore needs to be embraced by every citizen.

Commenting on his colleague and kinsman Senator Prince Yormie Johnson's presidential ambition, Grupee argued that Senator Johnson is not prepared to lead the country and as such there is no need to give him his support in the process.

The Nimba County Senator pointed out to the collapse and subsequent natural political death of the National Union for Democratic Progress (NUDP), a party that was established by Senator Johnson in 2011, and his lack of will to reconcile people, as some of the reasons that render him unfit to lead the country.

Grupee is also calling on citizens of Nimba County not to vote for individuals because they are from the same region, religion and tribe, but to vote for someone who has the experience, will and all it takes to properly lead the country for the common good of everyone.

However, it seems this comment by the senator has landed him into big trouble as many citizens of the county are now describing him as an 'ingrate', saying he has so quickly forgotten Senator Johnson's effort in ensuring his election in 2011 as Senator of the county.

Many of the citizens who expressed their disappointment in Senator Grupee on a phone-in radio show in Ganta have promised not to elect him as Senator in 2020.