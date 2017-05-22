20 May 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia Consoles Guinea Over 24 Killed in Motor Accident

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has sent a message of condolence to Dr. Alpha Conde, President of the Republic of Guinea, due to the unfortunate death of 24 persons and injury to several others in a motor accident.

The unfortunate incident, involving a mini bus and a truck occurred in Dubreka, north Conakry on Saturday, May 6.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Sirleaf, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia and in her own name, expressed heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of the Guinea, especially the bereaved family, for the irreparable loss sustained.

"In extending best wishes for speedy recovery of the injured, we pray that the Almighty Allah will grant Your Excellency and the people of Guinea strength, courage, and fortitude during this difficult period of mourning," President Sirleaf indicated.

