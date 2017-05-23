Kenya: Governors Accuse State of Derailing Devolution

Photo: Evans Habil/The Nation

New Council of Governors chairman Josphat Nanok presents a gift to his predecessor, Peter Munya, during the governors’ full council meeting at the Hilton Hotel in Nairobi on May 22, 2017.

The national and county governments were on Monday at a crossroads after governors said full implementation of devolution was being undermined by weak intergovernmental structures established under the law.

Council of Governors chairman Peter Munya singled out the National and County Governments Coordinating Summit, saying it has constantly violated laws that promote devolution.

"By the end of the first regime, the summit should have convened at least eight times but it has only been convened once a year," Mr Munya said.

The Meru governor was speaking in Nairobi when he delivered the state of devolution report that details significant gains counties have registered in the last four years.

The summit is the supreme agency for the intergovernmental relations whose role, among other mandates, is the promotion of consultation and co-operation between the two levels of government.

STATUTORY OBLIGATION

It comprises the President, who is the chair, and all the 47 governors.

In the absence of the President, the deputy president chairs the summit, while the chairman of the CoG is the vice chairman.

"The summit has never fulfilled its statutory obligation of holding meetings at least twice a year," Mr Munya said.

Apart from failing to call for meetings, CoG said the summit had failed to submit annual reports on the status of devolution.

Mr Munya said the summit's failure to release the reports for consideration means that its decisions have never been made public.

TRANSFERRED FUNCTIONS

But State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu dismissed the governor's assertion, arguing that the national government had facilitated the successful implementation of devolution.

Instead, he charged that governors should tell Kenyans what they had done with the billions of shillings that had been placed in their hands since 2013.

"It is ludicrous that a national government that transferred functions to counties in record time, disbursed funds as required and extended grants to counties such as Lamu and Bungoma for Level 4 hospitals to be blamed for unsuccessful implementation of devolution.

"Governors should do more to report on their accountability of money they received from the national government," Mr Esipisu said.

He also defended President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto, meetings of the summit had been held as regularly as required by the law.

DEFENDING DEVOLUTION

He noted that the effectiveness of the summit depended on harmonious relationship between the two levels of government, which he noted has been lacking.

"The President has attended virtually all the devolution conferences which are held annually. The last time it was in Nakuru and the President was there. No one raised the issue of the summit during the conference," Mr Esipisu said.

He said the purpose of the conference was to discuss any matter that relates to problems of coordinating mechanisms involving the levels of government.

Mr Munya stepped down yesterday after leading the council for the last two years. He was replaced by Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok, who was unanimously elected during the council's full meeting on Monday.

"I thank you all for your commitment and steadfastness in defending devolution even though it has been an experience akin to exploring unchartered waters," Mr Munya said.