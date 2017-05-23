23 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Abim Hospital Receives More Shs400 Million for Renovation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Steven Ariong

Mbale — Abim Hospital in Karamoja sub-region has received another Shs400m from government meant for renovating the facility.

The money will fund the renovation of the hospital's tuberculosis ward, the mortuary and the store.

"We thank the government for this support because it has boosted our morale," Abim Hospital medical superintendent, Dr Edison Twine said.

This is the second time the government is allocating money to renovate the hospital following the first package of Shs700m last year.

The major renovation at the hospital follows the controversial visit to the facility by the former Forum for Democratic Change presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye.

While campaigning in the sub-region last December, Dr Besigye made an impromptu visit to the referral hospital, which had not received a facelift since it was built in the 1960s

The hospital was also operating without a resident doctor.

Besigye, a medical doctor, declared Abim Hospital "unfit for humans" and Mr Museveni in his rejoinder questioned what the Opposition leader had done for Uganda and branded the criticism mere politicking.

The government responded first by suspending the medical personnel who received him at the hospital and then later released Shs700m for its renovation.

Mr Jimmy Owili, a resident of Abim District, credits Dr Besigye for the renovations.

However, Mr Mpimbaza Hashaka, the Abim Resident District Commissioner, said the renovation of the hospital is not in any way connected to Dr Besigye's visit.

"Government had planned for the renovation of Abim Hospital before Besigye's visits," Mr Mpimbaza said.

Dr Twine said the renovation of the hospital would create an encouraging working environment for health personnel. He said some patients who might be having a choice shun dilapidated hospitals or health centres, since they perceive them as unhygienic and likely to collapse any time.

According to Dr Twine, since the first phase of the renovation of the hospital, the number of patients seeking services at the facility has increased from 20 patients a day to 400 daily.

"The hospital handles 40 deliveries in a month," he added.

Uganda

Retraining Graduates - Are Govt Bodies Reinventing the Wheel?

Universities are currently drenched in fear over training schools that are being established by government parastatals.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.