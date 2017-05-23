Uganda: Abim Hospital Receives More Shs400 Million for Renovation

Mbale — Abim Hospital in Karamoja sub-region has received another Shs400m from government meant for renovating the facility.

The money will fund the renovation of the hospital's tuberculosis ward, the mortuary and the store.

"We thank the government for this support because it has boosted our morale," Abim Hospital medical superintendent, Dr Edison Twine said.

This is the second time the government is allocating money to renovate the hospital following the first package of Shs700m last year.

The major renovation at the hospital follows the controversial visit to the facility by the former Forum for Democratic Change presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye.

While campaigning in the sub-region last December, Dr Besigye made an impromptu visit to the referral hospital, which had not received a facelift since it was built in the 1960s

The hospital was also operating without a resident doctor.

Besigye, a medical doctor, declared Abim Hospital "unfit for humans" and Mr Museveni in his rejoinder questioned what the Opposition leader had done for Uganda and branded the criticism mere politicking.

The government responded first by suspending the medical personnel who received him at the hospital and then later released Shs700m for its renovation.

Mr Jimmy Owili, a resident of Abim District, credits Dr Besigye for the renovations.

However, Mr Mpimbaza Hashaka, the Abim Resident District Commissioner, said the renovation of the hospital is not in any way connected to Dr Besigye's visit.

"Government had planned for the renovation of Abim Hospital before Besigye's visits," Mr Mpimbaza said.

Dr Twine said the renovation of the hospital would create an encouraging working environment for health personnel. He said some patients who might be having a choice shun dilapidated hospitals or health centres, since they perceive them as unhygienic and likely to collapse any time.

According to Dr Twine, since the first phase of the renovation of the hospital, the number of patients seeking services at the facility has increased from 20 patients a day to 400 daily.

"The hospital handles 40 deliveries in a month," he added.