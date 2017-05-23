Uganda/Tunisia: KCCA, Africain Coaches Reveal Inside Knowledge Ahead of CAF Clash

Kampala — Mike Mutebi watched at least six Club Africain Tunisian league matches on tape and a couple of continental ones from last season while in Morocco as the KCCA manager pondered a comeback from a 3-0 defeat to Fus Rabat 10 days ago.

"Nothing special about them," Mutebi jibed the North Africans at a pre-match press conference at Phillip Omondi Stadium yesterday, before polishing up with compliments.

"Like all Arabs, they love to dominate the ball; they are smart and will hurt you at the slightest mistake. They are just like Esperance, Fus, Al-Masry. They want to play."

KCCA and Club Africain square off at Lugogo this afternoon in Group A's second match of the Caf Confederation Cup, with the former desperate to win their first match having fallen to Fus Rabat in the opener.

Mutebi's counterpart, Chiheb Ellili, is also not clueless about his opponents. "I watched KCCA playing against Fus Rabat," revealed the former Tunisian defender.

"For me, it was a good game. I know that there are three or four players that did not play in this game but I also watched their game against Al Masry of Egypt, I am surprised by the level of this team, especially their aggressiveness."

KCCA skipper Denis Okot, first choice goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan, starter Paul Mucureezi and exciting youngster Allan Okello all missed the trip to Rabat through suspensions, injury and school duty.

Muzamir Mutyaba and Saddam Juma - acquired from Express during the season - did not also face Rabat but the former is still out injured, while Juma's Caf licence woes will now keep him out, again, until the new transfer window is open, according to clarification from Caf to KCCA.

"It's important to have these players back," said Mutebi, "But it's unfortunate we don't have Saddam Juma again. But we have Mucureezi back, this kid (signalling to Okello) is here. He is our best creative player."

Okello does not feel the pressure from the coach's faith. "He has been saying that and I have been playing with it," assured the Kibuli Secondary School player, "So, no pressure. If the coach believes in you, you get the confidence."

Club Africain will be looking for a second successive win after opening with a 3-1 victory over Rivers United of Nigeria, while KCCA will be desperate to open their account.

KCCA PROBABLE XI: Benjamin Ochan, Denis Okot, Paul Musamali, Timothy Awany, Habib Kavuma, Isaac Kirabira, Tom Masiko, Brian Majwega, Paul Mucureezi, Allan Okello, Geoffrey Sserunkuma

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP Today, 4pm

KCCA vs Club Africain,

Phillip Omondi Stadium

Tomorrow

Rivers United vs Fus Rabat,

Liberation Stadium, Port Harcourt