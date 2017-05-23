Rwanda: Enforcing Security Is a Shared Responsibility

editorial

Rwanda National Police (RNP) on Saturday joined residents and government officials in community sanitation activities as well as construction of clean water sources and renovation of houses.

This is part of activities under the Police Week 2017, which was launched last week.

As the Police marks its 17th anniversary this year, it is important to look back and reflect on the journey of policing in Rwanda. Indeed it has been a journey of remarkable progress despite the challenges that come with modern day policing.

But RNP's success story cannot be mentioned without referring to its community policing programme. The force has cultivated a bond with the communities, and this coupled with the highest standards of professionalism, Rwanda has become a role model and reference point when referring to policing.

Therefore, as RNP marks 17 years, this bond should be strengthened even more as well as the community policing programme though visits and sensitization campaigns involving all key stake holders.

Although the Police is already doing this, more needs to be done because ultimately the goal should be achieving a crime free society.

It doesn't matter how long it takes, but if the current relationship between the Police and communities is maintained, it will be achieved.

The role of communities in sustaining security by working with security organs and providing them with timely information on any illegal or criminal activities is critical in consolidating the current gains in security. As a result of these gains, different international ratings have ranked Rwanda among the safest countries to live.

Every Rwandan should keep this partnership because the journey to sustainable security can only be achieved through such partnerships, not only with the Police, but other security agencies as well.