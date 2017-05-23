Rwanda Movie Awards Set for June

"The movie week will be conducted in Musanze, Huye, Rubavu, and Gisagara districts."

Organised by Ishusho Arts, the annual event is expected to be attended by some of East Africa's leading film actors like Vincent Kigozi, Wema Sepetu, Irene Uwoya, commonly known as Oprah, and Elizabeth Michael (Lulu).

The voting process begins today and closes on June 23. Voting will be conducted both online and via SMS.

A List of 20 nominees, both men and women, selected by a team of judges for the Peoples' Choice Awards (PCA) was also released, but only two will be awarded.

Below are the nominees for the PCA;

Actors

Ibrahim Ntakirutimana

Muniru Habiyakare

Erneste Karisa

Emmanuel Mugisha

Didier Kamanzi

Gratien Niyitegeka

Emmanuel Ndayizeye

Celestin Gakwaya

Daniel Gaga

Longin Irunga

Actresses

Saphine Kirenga

Fabiora Mukasekuru

Assia Mutoni

Nadege Uwamwezi

Antoinette Uwamahoro

Laura Musanase

Sarah Umuganwa

Anne Marie Mukeshimana

Nicole Uwineza

Aline Munezero