Rwanda Movie Awards Set for June

"The movie week will be conducted in Musanze, Huye, Rubavu, and Gisagara districts."
Organised by Ishusho Arts, the annual event is expected to be attended by some of East Africa's leading film actors like Vincent Kigozi, Wema Sepetu, Irene Uwoya, commonly known as Oprah, and Elizabeth Michael (Lulu).
The voting process begins today and closes on June 23. Voting will be conducted both online and via SMS.
A List of 20 nominees, both men and women, selected by a team of judges for the Peoples' Choice Awards (PCA) was also released, but only two will be awarded.
Below are the nominees for the PCA;
Actors
Ibrahim Ntakirutimana
Muniru Habiyakare
Erneste Karisa
Emmanuel Mugisha
Didier Kamanzi
Gratien Niyitegeka
Emmanuel Ndayizeye
Celestin Gakwaya
Daniel Gaga
Longin Irunga
Actresses
Saphine Kirenga
Fabiora Mukasekuru
Assia Mutoni
Nadege Uwamwezi
Antoinette Uwamahoro
Laura Musanase
Sarah Umuganwa
Anne Marie Mukeshimana
Nicole Uwineza
Aline Munezero