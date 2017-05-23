Rwanda: China Road and Bridge Corporation Committed to Timely Completion of Kigali City Roads Expansion Project

Photo: The New Times

CRBC says that the project will be completed within the agreed time frame and high on quality.

Having completed about 70 percentage of existing tarmac roads in Rwanda (2011 Rwanda National Statistics Bureau), China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) signed a new contract in February 2017 with the government of Rwanda to upgrade Kigali city roads under which 54 kilometres will be covered within 32 months. The entire project is expected to cost about $76 million.

On Saturday morning the deputy project manager, Gu Tengfei, together with other CRBC staff toured two prioritized roads including Muhima-Gatsata road (main round about), and Rwandex-Sonatube-Prince House road which will be completed at the end of July 2017.

The tour was to evaluate the progress of the ongoing works to avoid any delay which can affect the completion time-lines.

Tengfei assured that there is good progress of the ongoing work to upgrade the roads. He also revealed that the main challenges they face include underground equipment for utilities such as water pipes and internet cables that need to be expropriated.

At least 3500 people are employed by the firm.

Tengfei said that the project will be completed within the agreed timeframe and high on quality.

The project has come as a solution to strengthening access roads within the city of Kigali in addition to secondary short-term benefits such as providing jobs to many Rwandans as well encouraging knowledge transfer to the young Rwandan technicians and engineers.

In line with emphasizing the issue of knowledge and skills transfer, CRBC signed a memorandum of Understanding with Workforce Development Authority (WDA) promising to offer internship positions to the Rwandan students.

Telesphore Bizumuremyi, one of the staff of CRBC assures the company's commitment towards beating the deadline and producing quality work.

"Though it is still too early, the works are going on well. The firm has devoted time and resources to the project; the work will be completed on time ,"Bizimuremyi said.

The roads under the project include main round about (Muhima) -Gatsata, Rwandex-Sonatubes- Prince House (Remera), Kanogo- Rwandex, Kimihurura road networks, Nyamirambo- Rebero- Nyanza, Nyamirambo- Cyumbati- Gikondo, Kagugu- Batsinda- Nyacyonga, Downtown- Yamaha, and Kimisange-Cyumbati.

It is expected that when the project is completed, the challenge of traffic jams, especially during peak hours (mornings and early evenings) will be pragmatically addressed as there will be more access roads and bypasses as well as alternative routes connecting various parts of the city.

Since 1974, CRBC has been involved in more than 30 major road construction projects including Kigali-Ruhengeri Road, Ruhengeri -Cyanika Road,Butare-Cyangugu Road , Gitarama-Ngororero Road,Ngororero -Mukamira, Kigali Urban Road Upgrading Project, Multinational Road Crete Congo/Nile Lot3,Kivu Belt Road Construction LLot4 and 5, Bugarama-Cimerwa Road Project and resurfacing works at Kamembe International Airport runway.