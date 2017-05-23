Rwanda: Police Not Giving Up Chase for Second Place

Police Football Club will take on Espoir FC in the national league today afternoon at Kicukiro Stadium, seeking to win and keep pressure on APR FC in the battle for second place.

Innocent Seninga's third-placed Police closed the gap on the army side to one point following a 3-2 victory over Sunrise FC, while Jimmy Mulisa's team drew 1-1 against fourth-placed AS Kigali on Friday.

However, Police could start the game four points behind as APR were scheduled to face relegation-threatened Marines FC on Monday.

Seninga says his team will be looking for nothing less than nine points from the remaining three games starting today before taking on AS Kigali and Marines in their last game of the season.

"We need to win our remaining games, but our position will depend on whether our opponents drop points. The goal is to finish in second place. It has been a tough season but we need to finish on a high," Seninga said.

Police will welcome back striker Dany Usengimana, the league top scorer with 16 goals after missing the game against Sunrise FC through suspension.

Espoir, who are seventh with 35 points, settled for a 1-1 draw at home to struggling SC Kiyovu on Saturday.

In other matches, Gicumbi FC, who beat Mukura Victory Sports 2-1 on Saturday in Huye, will be looking for another win when they entertain sixth-placed Musanze FC at Stade de Gicumbi.

Okoko's team are second from bottom with 24 points, two behind Marines (before their game with APR), who lost to Etincelles 2-1 on Friday.

After Saturday's win over Mukura, Okoko said: "It has been so tough for us, but we kept our faith and worked hard so that we can remain in the first division. We lost too many games before I came here, but after winning some games including today's, we can look to the next match with a lot of confidence."

Eighth-placed Etincelles host champions Rayon Sports at Umuganda Stadium, while Aloys Kanamugire's SC Kiyovu, who are just two points above the relegation zone, will be hoping to take maximum points against AS Kigali at Kigali Stadium. Mukura will play against Sunrise FC at Huye Stadium.