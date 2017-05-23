Rwanda: Uwizeyimana Eyes National Championship Title Defence

After winning his first race in the 2017 Rwanda Cycling Cup on Saturday, Bonaventure Uwizeyimana has turned focus to defending the National Championship title next month.

The 24-year-old Club Benediction rider claimed the third race of this year's Rwanda Cycling Cup calendar, dubbed 'Race to Remember.'

The race started from Ruhango town in the Southern Province and ended in the Karongi town, Western Province, and also included a 10-lap circuit, covering a total distance of 155.6km.

The former South Africa-based Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka rider won in 4 hours, 17 minutes and 22 seconds ahead of the closest challenger Jean Claude Uwizeye, who clocked 4 hours, 18 minutes and 50 seconds.

Next up is the National Championship and Uwizeyimana says he will be going out to defend his title that he won while still riding for Dimension Data.

"I really needed a win and Saturday's victory will be great motivation going into the next race, the National Championship. The competition is getting tough as the sport grows stronger day by day," said Uwizeyimana.

He further noted that, "Winning today is a great way to prepare for the National Championship and now I am pretty sure that I can defend my title."

The two-day National Championship will start on June 24 with the Individual Time Trial (ITT) that will be held in Nyamata, Bugesera district and the next day will be the road race that will start from Muhanga town heading to Kigali where riders will ride in a circuit around the city.

Uwizeyimana won last year's road race from Kigali-Huye after clocking 2 hours, 53 minutes and 17 seconds. Valens Ndayisenga won the U23 category while Jeanne d'Arc Girubuntu claimed the women category.