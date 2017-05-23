South Africa: DJ Zinhle Pushes Talent to the "Nxt Lvl" With New TV Show

Vodacom has launched a new music talent search, in partnership with a few of South Africa's top artists including DJ Zinhle - who will be performing at the upcoming 17th edition of Koroga Festival in Nairobi, Kenya.

The show dubbed "NXT LVL" will give five talented hopefuls a chance to be propelled to a level higher in an intensive 10-week master class with five of the biggest names in music in South Africa: DJ Zinhle, Ricky Rick, Euphonic, Danny K and Big Nuz.

Vocalists, DJs, hip-hop artists and bands between the ages of 18 and 24 have the chance to make their dreams of becoming music stars come true!

DJ Zinhle's Heading to Kenya

The 17th Edition is back so, SAVE THE DATE to this EPIC TWO DAY Festival at THE CARNIVORE!

For the first time, The Koroga Festival, will host some of the biggest DJs in the industry on Day 1, Saturday, May 27th, 2017, with South African's DJ Zinhle leading the way.

On Day 2, one of Tanzania's most celebrated artists, Diamond Platnumz, will be headlining the 17th edition of The Koroga Festival on Sunday, May 28th, 2017.

The Koroga Festival brought to you by Capital FM celebrates the greatest African acts from around the continent, food and culture. Advance tickets are on sale on Ticketsasa.com for KSh 2,000. Tickets at the gate will be Ksh 2,500. Entry is free for kids under 12 years of age. Food and drinks from outside are not allowed.